Sunday, September 29, 2024
Pakistan activates crisis management unit to aid citizens in Lebanon

11:06 PM | September 29, 2024
In response to the escalating crisis in Lebanon, Pakistan's Foreign Office has established a Crisis Management Unit to assist and rescue Pakistani citizens. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in Beirut are working to ensure the safety of Pakistanis affected by the unrest.

Citizens are urged to contact the Crisis Management Unit via phone at 051-9207887 or email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk. The Pakistani Embassy in Beirut can also be reached for assistance at +961-81669488, +961-81815104, or through parepbeirut@mofa.gov.pk.
 
