Pakistan officially distances itself on assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan officially distances itself and maintained silence on the assassination of Lebanon based Hezbollah Chief Syed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. Hezbollah officially confirmed his death on Saturday.

It was expected that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs may issue a statement on deadly attack, however till filing of this report foreign office didn’t issue any statement. Among Pakistani political parties too, there was no reaction, comment or condemnation on the assassination of Hezbollah Chief.

However, Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan and Majjlis e Wahdat e Muslimeen (MWM) and JUI-F have issued strong statements condemning the assassination of Hezbollah chief Syed Hassan Nasrallah.

In his statement the Secretary General of MWM Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said the assassination of Syed Hassan Nasrallah is a tremendous loss for the oppressed, who saw in him a beacon of hope and tireless advocate of justice.

“we must remember that Allah’s promise is a victory for the believers”, he said. Allama Raja Nasir Abbas further said this Nobel martyrdom will inshallah hasten the realization of the ultimate goal and the elimination of the illegitimate Zionist state and the liberation of the oppressed.

MWM has also given a call for a protest rally in Islamabad today (Sunday). The rally will start from Abparra and will go to the US embassy where leaders would deliver speeches. Jamat e Islami Pakistan has also condemned the assassination of Syed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Jamat e Islami Amir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman condemned the assassination of Syed Hassan Nasrallah and paid rich tributes to him. He said that despite his death, the resistance by Hezbollah would continue against Israeli oppression. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that during the ongoing session of the UN general assembly, Israeli air strikes on Lebanon proved that the UN is a useless body and only meant to protect the interest of imperialist powers.

He announced that Jamat e Islami would observe Palestine Week from 7th October 2024 across Pakistan. On the other side, the Islamabad chapter of Jamat e Islami would hold funeral prayers in absentia today (Sunday) for shaheed syed Hassan Nasrallah at 2.30 p.m. Jamiat ulema e Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman strongly condemned the assassination of Syed Hassan Nasrallah. In a statement he termed the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah a cowardly act and said that his death will reinvigorate the struggle against Israel by Hezbollah.

He said the assassination of Syed Hassan Nasrallah has further widened the ugly face of Israel. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said the whole life of Shaheed Hassan Nasrullah was dedicated to the oppressed people of Palestine.