Sunday, September 29, 2024
Pakistan Railways improves operation ratio with cost-cutting and outsourcing

Web Desk
8:59 PM | September 29, 2024
Pakistan Railways has reported a significant improvement in its operation ratio by focusing on cost-cutting measures, outsourcing commercial operations of passenger and freight trains, and capitalizing on the freight market.

According to an official, the department currently operates 98 daily passenger services on various routes nationwide. Additionally, 57 percent of these trains run under Public Service Obligation (PSO) to meet the transportation needs of remote areas, reflecting Pakistan Railways' commitment to serving the broader population despite skewed expenses.

