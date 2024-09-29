Panthers take on Markhors in Champions One-Day Cup finale

LAHORE - After 16 days of thrilling competition and 13 matches, UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers will battle for the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup 2024 title at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad at 3 PM today (Sunday). This final marks the third meeting between the two sides in the tournament. In their opening clash on September 12, Markhors triumphed with a resounding 160-run victory, while Panthers leveled the score by winning the qualifier by seven wickets to secure their spot in the final. Markhors advanced by virtue of their top position in the league standings after their eliminator against Lions was washed out. Panthers have been in dominant form throughout the tournament, winning four of their five matches, while Markhors secured three wins, suffered two losses, and had one match abandoned due to rain.Both teams have made adjustments to their lineups following the announcement of Pakistan’s Test squad for the England series. Markhors will be without key players Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, and Salman Ali Agha, who have been replaced by Bismillah Khan, Niaz Khan, and Zain Abbas. Panthers also made changes, with Danish Aziz and Sajid Khan stepping in for Mubasir Khan (out due to injury) and Saim Ayub (named in the Test squad). Key players to watch in the final include Panthers’ Usman Khan, the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 259 runs at an average of 64.75, and Markhors’ Kamran Ghulam, who has amassed 248 runs at 49.60, including two centuries. Both will vie for the top run-scorer title. On the bowling side, Mohammad Hasnain of the Panthers leads with 14 wickets, while Markhors’ Zahid Mehmood is close behind with 10. Markhors Captain Iftikhar Ahmed expressed confidence ahead of the final: “The Champions One-Day Cup has been an outstanding tournament. Despite losing key players, we are determined to replicate our earlier success against the Panthers and lift the trophy.”

Panthers Captain Shadab Khan shared his excitement: “Our team is well-rested and prepared for the final. Though we’ll miss Saim Ayub, we have many players ready to step up. It’s going to be an electrifying contest, and we hope to see a strong turnout from the fans.”