Hubble’s law, formulated in 1929 by astronomer Edwin Hubble, revolutionised our understanding of the universe’s structure and expansion. It states that galaxies are receding from us at a speed proportional to their distance. This simple relationship between the velocity of recession and Hubble’s constant, implies an expanding universe. The law’s discovery provided crucial evidence for the Big Bang theory, suggesting that the universe began from a hot, dense state and has been expanding ever since. Hubble’s law remains fundamental to cosmology, shaping our comprehension of cosmic evolution.