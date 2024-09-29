Pervaaz digital campaign educates Pak youth on safer migrations practices

ISLAMABAD - The digital media campaign to educate youth against irregular migration practices, Pervaaz, has received accolades from the European Union and the European Research Institute (ERI) for its remarkable successes achieved in Pakistan. Under the SAFER project and co-funded by the European Union, the digital campaign is implemented through its local partner, Cirrus Pakistan.

The multi-tiered campaign is successful in raising awareness about the safe migration practices and empowering the people of Pakistan to explore viable sources of income within the country. The digital campaign is educating the masses on skills development, empowerment, and benefits of building a future in Pakistan, and has resonated strongly with the youth. With a growing online presence under the handle: “PervaazPK”, the campaign has seen significant engagement, attracting widespread support and participation. Sharing his thoughts, Haris Naveed, Chief Operating Officer, Cirrus Pakistan, said: “The PervaazPK initiative’s success reflects our commitment to empowering Pakistani youth and providing them with safe, viable alternatives to irregular migration. By combining impactful digital campaigns with on-the-ground sessions, we’re fostering a brighter future for young people across the country.”

The wide reach of the campaign through digital media, in addition to radio and TV, particularly among young audiences, has sparked important conversations about staying in Pakistan and pursuing local opportunities rather than considering irregular migration. “The PervaazPK initiative has showed positive results particularly on young males, aged between 18 to 30, with assessments revealing 77.3% of participants reconsidering their plans for irregular migration,” he added further.

The online initiative complements the awareness sessions, reinforcing the project’s goals of empowering the youth and encouraging them to rethink their futures within Pakistan.