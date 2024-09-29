Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM lauds Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s services for democracy

PM lauds Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s services for democracy
Web Desk
7:43 PM | September 29, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended congratulations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his unopposed election as the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

In his congratulatory message, the Prime Minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s election will help promote democratic values within the country.

He acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman's significant contributions to the supremacy of Parliament, and expressed confidence that his leadership will elevate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) to new heights.

The Prime Minister further said that the party, under Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s guidance, has consistently advocated for the interests of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been playing a pivotal role in promoting parliamentary democracy and upholding the supremacy of Parliament

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024