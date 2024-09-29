PM lauds Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s services for democracy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended congratulations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his unopposed election as the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

In his congratulatory message, the Prime Minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s election will help promote democratic values within the country.

He acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman's significant contributions to the supremacy of Parliament, and expressed confidence that his leadership will elevate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) to new heights.

The Prime Minister further said that the party, under Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s guidance, has consistently advocated for the interests of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been playing a pivotal role in promoting parliamentary democracy and upholding the supremacy of Parliament