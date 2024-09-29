PM Shehbaz urges all political parties to sign ‘charter of economy’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again called on all political parties to unite and sign the ‘Charter of Economy’ for the country's progress.

Speaking at a press conference in London, PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s stance on several key issues, including Palestine and Kashmir, during his address to the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He also held discussions with world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, including the British Prime Minister, Bangladesh’s Chief Executive, the President of Turkiye, the Prime Minister of Iraq, and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

During his UNGA speech, the prime minister strongly advocated for Palestine, calling for its full membership in the United Nations. He condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, urging an immediate end to the bloodshed.

PM Shehbaz also emphasized the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions to allow Kashmiris their right to self-determination through a plebiscite.

On Pakistan’s economy, the prime minister stated that the country is moving towards stability. He credited the government's efforts for averting a default and bringing the economy back on track. He mentioned the recent standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the approval of a $7 billion package under the Extended Fund Facility.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China for their support in securing the IMF deal. He also thanked Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and their team, as well as the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, for their contributions in reaching the agreement.

He noted significant improvements in Pakistan's economic indicators, highlighting a drop in inflation from 32% last year to 9.4%, a reduction in the State Bank's policy rate to 17%, and stabilization in commodity prices. The prime minister stressed the need for collective national efforts, particularly from the elite class, to further advance the country’s economic development.