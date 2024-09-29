Sunday, September 29, 2024
Police block Grand Trunk Road at several locations

M. FASEEH HASSAN
September 29, 2024
Gujar Khan  -  On Friday night, the administration of Jhelum and Rawalpindi districts took measures to block roads leading to Rawalpindi-Islamabad, resulting in significant inconvenience for commuters. This disruption particularly affected patients and office workers, who struggled to reach hospitals and workplaces.

In response to the protest called by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday, police have blocked the Grand Trunk Road at several locations using containers. Trucks transporting goods were halted along the G.T. Road, with cars, motorcycles, and ambulances also caught in the congestion. 

Sources indicate that the entry point to Jhelum district has been sealed at Jhelum Bridge using containers. Additionally, the dual carriageway has been obstructed at Pind Mattey Khan and Bhai Khan bridges, located near Sohawa and Gujar Khan. 

The Mandra-Chakwal dual carriageway was similarly obstructed in Mandra to limit traffic movement towards Rawalpindi. A significant crowd of commuters gathered at bus stands along the G.T. Road, attributed to a lack of available transport options. In Gujar Khan, the prices of fruits and vegetables have surged as a result of supply disruptions.

A recent survey revealed that the price of a kilogram of tomatoes, typically around Rs. 100, skyrocketed to Rs. 240 this past Saturday. Similarly, prices of other vegetables and fruits also surged to a jaw-dropping level.

