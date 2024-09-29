Police hold flag march to ensure law & order

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi police conducted in the leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on the major city roads to demonstrate their commitment to maintaining law and order.

Senior police officers, along with teams from the District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, and Traffic Police, participated in the march. The march passed through key areas including Rawal Road, Murree Road, Mall Road, Chauhar Chowk, and the Motorway.

According to police spokesman, the purpose of the march to express the police’s readiness and determination to uphold the rule of law. Security has been tightened across Rawalpindi, and Section 144 has been imposed which bans public gatherings. Police have been deployed at all main entry and exit points of the city.

Police have warned that no illegal processions or rallies will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against any violations.

“Anyone disrupting the peace will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

He emphasizing that ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting their property remains the top priority.