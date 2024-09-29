Political Warfare

A famous quote by Carl von Clausewitz, a Prussian military strategist and philosopher of the 19th century, is well known for his book On War, which revolutionised the modern approach and perspective towards the political science of war. Clausewitz was born in 1780 and participated in the Prussian Army during the Napoleonic Wars. He saw the destructive characteristics of war on states and societies. He developed a theory of war that held that war is not something distinct from politics but merely ‘politics by other means’. This concept is now widely accepted as the foundation of modern strategic theory and underlines the dichotomy between political goals and military means. For this reason, Clausewitz’s work provides a rich perspective on the relationship between war and politics, which remains engaging in the ongoing debates on the nature of international politics and warfare. War and politics have a mutually dependent relationship, particularly when viewed through the lens of defence and strategic studies. Here the relationship is more fluid, where politics and military strategies are intertwined, with political objectives dictating military strategies and vice versa. Politicians make people prepare for battle, declaring that war is to be waged and identifying what needs to be done; military leaders simply give this plan a realistic outlook. Together, they determine the direction of warfare and the destiny of countries.

In this regard, war functions as politics: a tool to advance certain goals and defend state interests. The politics of defence and military strategic research guarantee integration between political intentions and military capabilities, as well as the determination of appropriate levels of force application. This also facilitates innovation because political and military leaders are in a position to develop new technologies, strategies, and tactics for the future of national and global security. War and politics are mutually reinforcing and influence the formulation of defence policies, the formation of allied forces, and the organisation of cooperative security systems, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that war is avoided.

In summary, the relationship between war and politics is inseparable in defence and strategic studies, helping nations understand interplays and threats in the international system and working to create a safer world. There is no doubt that the phrase ‘war is the continuation of politics by other means’ holds significant meaning. It reflects military interests and political desires, illustrating that war is an extension of political purposes, aims, and objectives achieved through force. Such a view offers a more comprehensive approach that analyses state affairs and provides guidelines for achieving peaceful relations. Thus, war is not an exception to politics but its continuation; it is the coupling of politics to its extreme manifest form. Political superiority establishes the guidelines and strategies of confrontation, while military powers provide the expertise and ability to execute the set agendas. It shapes the field of war and the historian’s vision of national destinies. This requires the establishment of effective communication and cooperation between political and military leaders. Political authorities must appreciate the military consequences of their actions, just as the military must understand the political ramifications of their initiatives.

This cooperation ensures that political objectives align with military capabilities, and the application of force is sufficient to achieve these objectives. By defining war as the continuation of politics, it becomes possible to appreciate the importance of an integrated approach to conflict. It emphasises the need to apply political, economic, and military strategies to achieve sustainable peace in society. Public diplomacy, economic sanctions, and military power should be employed together to address conflicts and their underlying causes. This line of thinking also highlights the role of the politicisation of war and enhances understanding of its workings. As a military concept, strategy must be based on politics, while politicians need to consider the future. When political aspects are interlinked with military strategies, policymakers are better positioned to pursue a peaceful world. Furthermore, this approach enables policymakers to evaluate the importance of force. War should not be considered a standalone option but part of a broader strategy to achieve peace. Combining military strategy with diplomacy and economics can lead to more effective conflict resolution strategies.

Moreover, understanding war as an extension of politics into the military sphere encourages a greater focus on conflict prevention and deterrence. By addressing the root causes of conflict and implementing long-term solutions, policymakers can reduce the likelihood of war and increase the chances of sustainable peace. Therefore, there is truth in the assertion that war is the continuation of politics by other means. Only by acknowledging the inseparable link between political and military aspects can we hope to find more effective solutions to the problems facing the world today. Through the use of political, economic, and military components, and by recognising the importance of political-military cooperation, we can achieve true stability and peace in an increasingly complex world.

Future possibilities using the notion of ‘war as politics in a different garb’ could promote a world of reduced hostility. For a long time, people have embraced the idea that ‘war is the continuation of politics through other means’. But as we move forward, it is important to shift the perception of this idea into something more positive, fostering better relations and stability. One such possibility is the enhanced role of diplomacy and economic diplomacy as the primary tools of the state. If these elements are incorporated into military strategy, it will provide nations with a broader framework for conflict resolution. This could lead to a reduction in the use of force, more effective application of force, and a decrease in wars or armed disputes globally.

There is also potential for innovation in the technologies employed by the military to increase operational efficiency while minimising civilian casualties and property damage. This might also change the tactics of war, ensuring that innocent people are not harmed in the process. Additionally, the concept of ‘war as the continuation of politics by other means’ can be applied to cyber security and information warfare. By understanding how political and military processes are related in these domains, nations can devise coherent strategies to protect national interests and avoid conflict.

Furthermore, this notion can encourage the policy of comprehensive state cooperation and collective security. Nations must acknowledge their shared interests to achieve cooperation and resolve conflicts without resorting to war. Therefore, the future developments of the concept ‘war is the continuation of politics by other means’ are promising. If given a positive spin, this concept can lead to positive change for future generations and contribute to global peace, stability, and cooperation.

Syed Laique Haider

The writer is a freelance columnist with a Master’s in International Relations and can be reached at laiquehaider.syed@gmail.com