Rashid and Waqar register wins at ITF Masters MT200 Dubai

LAHORE - Pakistan’s senior tennis players, Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar, made a strong start at the ITF Masters MT200 Dubai 2024, registering commanding victories in their respective categories. In the 60+ singles category, Rashid Malik showcased his experience and skill, defeating the United Arab Emirates’ Mustafa AlHashmi with a decisive scoreline of 6-2, 6-2. Malik controlled the match from the outset, dropping just two games in each set. His powerful groundstrokes and strategic play ensured he remained in control throughout the encounter, leaving no room for his opponent to mount a comeback. Waqar Nisar, competing in the 65+ singles category, also delivered an impressive performance, defeating Italy’s Silvestra De Besi. Nisar took the first set 6-4, and with a 3-0 lead in the second, De Besi retired, handing the match to the Pakistani player. Nisar’s aggressive play and consistent serving were key factors in his win, marking a strong start to his campaign in Dubai. Another senior Pakistani player, Inam-ul-Haq, is set to begin his tournament journey today (Sunday), adding to the contingent’s hopes of making a significant impact in the prestigious event. The Pakistani team, under the guidance of Dubai-based coach Sadan-ul-Haq, a former national junior champion and current head coach at CF Tennis Academy, Dubai, has been preparing rigorously for the tournament. Sadan-ul-Haq expressed confidence in the senior players’ abilities, noting their determination to perform well and represent Pakistan with pride in the upcoming matches. The Pakistani seniors are aiming to continue their winning momentum and achieve success in the ITF Masters MT200 Dubai 2024, reflecting the strength and potential of Pakistan’s veteran tennis players on the international stage.