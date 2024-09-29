Democracy thrives on informed citizens and transparent governance, and the Right to Information (RTI) is the key that unlocks both, ensuring accountability at every level. In Pakistan, the 2017 Right of Access to Information Act empowers ordinary citizens with the legal right to request information from public bodies that shapes their lives. Unfortunately, despite this legal framework, a lack of awareness among citizens about their rights has allowed those in power to exploit the system for their own benefit. RTI brings real power to the people, enabling them to question government decisions, illuminate public processes, and actively combat corruption. With the right information, citizens can confidently decide whom to vote for, scrutinise how public funds are allocated, and evaluate the effectiveness of government programmes. Sadly, a large portion of the population is unaware that they can seek information, allowing corrupt officials to evade accountability.

One significant issue is that many people do not know about the Right of Access to Information Act. Most do not realise they can request information from government bodies, and even fewer know how to do so. This lack of awareness gives bureaucrats and politicians the freedom to withhold information, often hiding behind vague claims of “national security” or “privacy.” According to Section 7, information can only be withheld if its release would breach privacy, jeopardise national security, or strain international relations. However, these clauses are often misused as excuses to avoid facing the consequences.

To address these challenges, both the government and citizens need to take action. The government should run campaigns to raise awareness of RTI rights and simplify the process for requesting information. Public agencies must be held accountable for providing the information requested. At the same time, civil society and the media should advocate for the importance of RTI and guide citizens in using these rights effectively. It is essential to have independent watchdogs overseeing the application of RTI laws and addressing any complaints or issues that may arise. These bodies must have the authority to impose penalties on officials who wrongfully withhold information. Furthermore, the judiciary should ensure that the law is interpreted in a manner that favours transparency and serves the public good.

For real change, citizens must regularly exercise their RTI rights to request information. This proactive behaviour promotes a culture of accountability, which can help tackle corruption and inefficiency. Information is a right that everyone should have, not a privilege for the few. Any obstacles to transparency must be firmly challenged and overcome. In summary, RTI is a powerful tool for enhancing governance and empowering citizens. However, its impact is frequently limited by public unawareness and deliberate barriers set by those in power. For transparency and accountability to become the norm, it is fundamental that both the Pakistani government and its citizens actively protect and uphold this essential right.

TANIA SHAHJAHAN,

Sindh.