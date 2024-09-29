Sunday, September 29, 2024
SCCI elects president, vice presidents

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Fazal Muqeem Khan, Jalil Jan, and Shehryar Khan have been elected unopposed as president and vice presidents of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the year 2024-26. This announcement was made by the SCCI Election Commission during a meeting at the chamber house.

The election commission members Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, and Zarak Khan confirmed that no nomination papers were submitted against the office bearers, leading to their unopposed election. The newly elected officials will assume office on October 1, 2024.

The election commission also noted that under the Trade Organization Rule 2013, the newly elected executive committee of the SCCI had approved the appointments. Members of the executive committee were also elected for the 2024-26 term, including two on women’s reserved seats.  The Annual General Meeting of the SCCI will take place on September 30, 2024.

Our Staff Reporter

