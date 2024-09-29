Scotland crush Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up

LAHORE - Scotland cruised to an 8-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match, thanks to Kathryn Bryce’s stellar bowling and a commanding batting display by openers Saskia Horley and Sarah Bryce. Pakistan, batting first, struggled to 132/9 in their 20 overs. The early collapse saw key batters fall quickly, with Bryce claiming 3/22. Olivia Bell and Abtaha Maqsood added further damage, reducing Pakistan to 35/4 within seven overs. Middle-order batter Omaima Sohail (30) and Muneeba Ali (27) attempted to stabilize the innings, but their efforts were not enough. Late cameos from captain Fatima Sana (20*) and Iram Javed (12) provided a modest lift to the total. Scotland chased the target comfortably, with Horley (48) and Sarah Bryce (60*) leading the way. Despite a late run-out of captain Kathryn Bryce (18), Scotland reached the target with 12 balls to spare. Nashra Sandhu got one wicket. In another warm-up, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 33 runs.