SDPO visits MH

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Industrial Area Syed Sajjad Hussain Bukhari visited Military Hospital (MH) to see Constable Nasir Mehmood, who was undergoing treatment.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday during the visit, the SDPO inquired about his health and treatment progress.

The SDPO stated that officers are valuable assets of the police department, highlighting a sense of camaraderie and unity within the department, he said.

He asserted that everyone within the department is like a family, ensuring that no officer or official would ever feel alone during challenging times, he added.