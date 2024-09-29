Seven laborers from Punjab killed in Panjgur attack, bodies sent to Multan

In a tragic incident, seven laborers from Punjab were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Khudabadan area of Panjgur District. The victims were staying in a workers' quarter when armed assailants stormed the premises and opened fire, killing them on the spot, police officials confirmed.

The deceased, hailing from Multan and surrounding areas, were part of a group of laborers working in the region. The provincial authorities swiftly responded to the attack, dispatching the bodies of the slain workers to Punjab via helicopter, provided on the instructions of Balochistan's Chief Minister. The remains have been transported to Multan for burial.

In addition, one laborer injured in the attack was flown to CMH Quetta, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

In light of the incident, Panjgur’s Deputy Commissioner Zahid Ahmed Langove has implemented new security measures, ordering the mandatory registration of all non-local laborers working in the district. The Deputy Commissioner has warned that strict action will be taken against employers who fail to comply with the registration process.

The tragic attack has shocked the region, and investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators. Authorities are urging enhanced security for workers coming from other provinces to avoid similar incidents in the future.