Seven laborers gunned down in Panjgur firing

10:59 AM | September 29, 2024
In a tragic incident, seven laborers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Khudabadan, a locality in Panjgur District, Balochistan.

According to police officials, the laborers, who were from Punjab, were staying in a workers' quarter when armed assailants stormed the premises and opened fire, killing them instantly. The victims were reported to be from Multan and nearby areas.

Authorities have sealed off the area and launched a search operation to find the attackers, while the local police have begun investigating the motive behind the brutal attack.

