Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticizes government over unjust laws and secret amendments

Former Prime Minister and Head of the Awam Pakistan Party (APP), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has voiced strong criticism against the government during a press conference, arguing that the country cannot be effectively governed through unjust or "black laws."

Abbasi expressed significant concerns over constitutional amendments being passed in secrecy, without informing members of the National Assembly, which he believes undermines the democratic process. He emphasized that such practices erode public trust and accountability in governance.

During his address, Abbasi also pointed out the rising frustration among Pakistan’s youth, urging the political, judicial, and military leadership to unite in addressing the nation’s pressing challenges. He called for collaborative efforts to ensure stability and a secure future for the country, highlighting the urgency of reforming the political landscape to better serve the needs of the citizens.

Abbasi's remarks reflect growing discontent with the current government's policies and the need for transparency and inclusivity in legislative processes.