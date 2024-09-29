Sindh calls for intelligence-sharing among centre, provinces to curb smuggling of narcotics

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to establish a fusion centre to enhance intelligence-sharing and coordination on drug-related matters between the provinces and the federal government.

The second meeting of the High-Powered Committee for Anti-Narcotics was held in Karachi and it was chaired by Sindh Senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office. The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Secretary Social Welfare Parvez Ahmad Sehar, Commander ANF Brigadier Umar, DIG CIA Muqadas Haider, and other officials.

Officials said the aim is to strengthen anti-narcotics efforts by connecting all relevant institutions through this centre. Additionally, the government has decided to seek assistance from the health department in establishing rehabilitation centres for drug addicts. United Nation Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) representatives Tom from Geneva and Sajid Aslam from Islamabad participated online.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish a fusion centre to enhance-intelligence sharing and coordination on drug-related issues across all provinces and the federal government.

Memon directed that the high-powered committee should hold meetings every fortnight to expedite and review ongoing anti-narcotics operations. DIG CIA Muqadas Haider briefed the attendees, including Anti-Narcotics Force Commander Brigadier Umar, on the anti-narcotics efforts of the Sindh police and the ANF.

It was reported that the number of applicants in rehabilitation centres for drug addicts has reached 9,000, and 13 suspects involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions have been arrested. The committee also decided to seek assistance from the health department for managing rehabilitation centres for drug addicts.

The UNODC assured the Sindh government of its full support in anti-narcotics efforts. Sharjeel Memon stated that discussions will be held with the federal government to establish a fusion centre. He emphasized that the centre should be created in every province and at the federal level to ensure that efforts to combat drug-related issues are more coordinated and effective.

He stated that the Sindh government’s campaign against drugs is ongoing, and emphasized the need for all stakeholders to play an active and effective role in this effort.