Six die, 8 injured in helicopter crash in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - A helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum was crashed in North Waziristan on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the death of at least six persons on the spot while eight others injured in the accident. According to preliminary reports, Mari company spokesperson confirmed that a helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum, a leading oil and gas exploration company in Pakistan, crashed in North Waziristan due to a technical fault in the engine.

There were four individuals on board, including three Russian pilots and a Pakistani crew member, he added. The crash occurred in a remote area of North Waziristan. Rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene. The six injured were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The cause of the technical fault is still unknown and is being investigated by Mari Petroleum and relevant authorities. There were 15 people on board including three foreign pilots. The company confirmed the death of six people in the tragic incident. “With great grief, we announce a tragic accident involving a chartered MI-8 helicopter that occurred on September 28, 2024. The helicopter was providing transportation services for our personnel for Waziristan Block (Shewa-2 well location) when it experienced a technical failure, leading to a crash landing near the well site, resulting in the loss of six precious lives including three foreign pilots while injuring 9 others,” the spokesman said. He said all injured were transported to the nearest hospital, where necessary medical care was being provided to them. “Efforts are being made to transfer the critically injured to hospitals with better treatment facilities to ensure that they receive the best possible care and treatment,” the spokesman added.

An investigation into the cause of the accident was initiated. Initial reports indicate that the accident was due to technical reasons, with no linkage to the security situation in the area, according to the company. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident and we are committed to providing all out support and assistance to those in need during this challenging time,” the company spokesman said further.

In an earlier statement, the company said that MI-8 Helicopter, which was providing personnel transportation services to Shewa (Waziristan Block), experienced a tragic accident due to engine failure. Although the helicopter managed to land, it unfortunately lost control afterward. Evacuation operations continued with support from all relevant departments, including the Pakistan Army.

According to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), MI-8MTV-1 helicopter (Registration Mark: RA-24537 MSN 97518) took off from Islamabad for Shewa at 1115 hrs on Saturday and landed at Shewa for changing passengers. Thereafter, the helicopter again took off for Bannu at 1315 hrs, however, did emergency landing back at Shewa due to engine failure. While landing, the tail rotor got hit on the ground and the helicopter toppled.

It said there were 21 passengers on board the helicopter including six crew members, one safety officer and 14 passengers. The CAA said the helicopter was inducted on wet lease basis in Pakistan from PANH Helicopters Russia, to support the operations of M/s Mari Gas to remote sites located in KPK and Balochistan for oil and gas exploration and production operations, being operated under the AOC of M/s Princely Jets.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) granted permission to operate the aircraft on a wet lease basis for a period of six months in accordance with the policy guidelines and applicable regulations. The period of wet lease operations of the aircraft expired on 28 September, 2024. Under wet lease arrangements, the responsibility of crew training and maintenance was the responsibility of PANH Helicopter Russia, under the respective regulatory body. Further investigation will be conducted by the Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI), the CAA added.