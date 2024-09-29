Skirmishes stops in District Kurram; law enforcers deputed: District Admin

SADDA - After a week of violent clashes in Kurram tribal district, peace has been restored. Security forces have been deployed to key areas to maintain order. The conflict, which began over a land dispute, resulted in the deaths of 50 people and injuries to over 120. Local tribal leaders and government officials worked together to end the violence. A ceasefire was agreed upon, and security forces took control of the area. While peace has returned, the situation remains tense. The main highway and several schools remain closed. Local leaders are urging everyone to maintain peace and avoid further violence.

Whereas, District Administration has succeeded in halting skirmishes and ongoing firing between rival tribal groups in all areas of district Kurram.

According to Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Javaid Ullah Mehsud, skirmishes between fighting tribal groups in Peewar, Trimengal, Kunj Alizai Maqbal and Para Chamkani Kurman have been stopped with the help of local elders, Jirga members, law enforcers and district administration. He said that fifty persons have been killed and 120 injured in firing between warring tribal groups during last eight days. He said that personnel of police and security forces have been deputed on the post of rival of groups. Deputy Commissioner said that firing started between rivals on construction of a post eight days back ensuing skirmishes in various areas of district Kurram. He said that efforts would be made with the help of local elders to maintain peace in the area.

District administration said that heavy weapons were used in fighting that claimed lives of fifty persons and injuring 120. Local elders of Turi tribe including Jala Hussain and Tajamul Hussain and elders of Bangash tribe, Malik Fakhar Zaman and Haji Salim Khan have urged people to play role for establishing lasting peace in district Kurram.

Member National Assembly of the area, Hamid Hussain has also advised people to remain calm and join hands to establish peace and serenity in Kurram.