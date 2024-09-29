Smartphone Saga

As I reflect on my childhood, a profound nostalgia washes over me for a simpler time - one that stands in stark contrast to today’s tech-centric world. The gap between then and now feels insurmountable, rather like attempting to bridge the Grand Canyon with a vintage Nokia 3310 (I proudly owned one). The rapid pace of change in our modern world is astounding. The other day, our daughter Ume Laila and her husband Abbas Haider visited, bringing their spirited children, Zain (6 years) and Nail (3 years), who were already glued to their parents’ phones. As we settled into the living room, Abbas sparked a fascinating conversation: “What did people do before smartphones?” With a chuckle, he admitted, “I’d go mad without mine - the silence would be unbearable.” This light-hearted observation encapsulated the challenge we face in today’s society: technology has become so integrated into our lives that the thought of disengagement can feel almost unthinkable. The situation becomes even more pronounced during visits from our eldest granddaughter, Emaan Fatima (who says she is a first-time teen in life), who arrives equipped with her dizzying array of devices and exceptional skills in navigating them. While she often helps troubleshoot my smartphones - enhancing the appearance of my home screen or cleaning up unnecessary pages - I find myself wrestling with the desire to limit her device use, especially beyond bedtime or at the expense of her studies. Striking that balance has proven to be quite a challenge for us. As a granddad, how can I prevent myself from turning into the ‘grumpy old man’ of the third generation while also learning to let go of my worries and allow her to enjoy her time? Growing up in the pre-smartphone era, life felt refreshingly uncomplicated. We relied on our memories instead of Google, and social media was nonexistent. Authentic connections flourished, and moments were fully lived rather than curated for Instagram. We engaged in hours-long conversations devoid of emojis and autocorrects—interactions that fostered genuine relationships grounded in shared experiences. Today, smartphones dominate our lives, with approximately 4.88 billion users globally, a figure projected to skyrocket to 6 billion by 2027. I can still recall the excitement of owning my first BlackBerry smartphone, which revolutionized my daily routines. Yet, I often struggle to remember how I entertained myself during idle moments—commutes, lunch breaks, or those precious in-between times - before these devices became extensions of our very selves. In those carefree days, joy was found in board games, outdoor adventures, and team sports. We immersed ourselves in books, newspapers, and the melodies flowing from radios and cassette players. Letter writing was a cherished art, filled with anticipation for the postman. Navigation relied on maps, asking for directions, and our mental maps. Communication was tethered to landlines, with payphones offering vital lifelines to the outside world. Despite its simplicity, this life was rich and fulfilling. We prioritized meaningful relationships, the beauty of nature, and self-reflection. Time moved at a gentler pace, allowing for deeper connections and a satisfying sense of contentment. However, smartphones represent a mixed blessing. They enable global connectivity through social media, instant messaging, and video calls, providing crucial support networks and educational resources that can alleviate feelings of loneliness. Yet, over-reliance on technology can diminish real-life interactions and foster a sense of isolation. Social media often leads to unhealthy comparisons that can damage self-esteem, while superficial online interactions fail to fill the void of true connection. Furthermore, excessive screen time can spiral into addiction, exacerbating feelings of loneliness and disconnection from our surroundings. So, how can we find balance in this digital age? We must learn to use technology as a supplement to, not a replacement for, human connection. Setting limits on screen time and prioritizing face-to-face interactions is crucial. Engaging in online communities that promote meaningful discussions can be beneficial, provided we remember that digital interactions should enhance rather than supplant physical ones. If feelings of loneliness persist, seeking professional help can be an important step toward reclaiming a sense of community. Investing time in offline hobbies and social activities that nourish our spirit is vital. Organizing family game nights, outdoor excursions, or book clubs not only strengthens our bonds but also fosters authentic relationships without the interference of screens. The popularization of educational applications and digital games can further contribute to increased screen time, making it essential to understand its implications. We all know that excessive screen use can negatively impact children’s health - physically, mentally, and cognitively. Navigating this digital age requires a balanced approach - one that melds technology with personal connections, self-care, and professional support. By embracing both the benefits of technology and the richness of authentic human connection, we can effectively tackle loneliness and enrich our lives across generations. As we embark on this journey, let us remember to cherish the vibrant tapestry of life that exists beyond the glowing screens before us.

S A J Shirazi

(The writer is a retired army officer, author and blogger).