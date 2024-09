Lahore is expected to experience sunny intervals with scattered clouds today (Sunday), with no rain forecasted.

The Meteorological Department reports that the minimum temperature will be around 25°C, while the maximum is likely to reach 33°C.

Humidity levels have risen to 74%, and winds are blowing at a speed of 13 km/h.

However, on a concerning note, Lahore continues to rank as the world's most polluted city, with smog levels exceeding an average of 170.