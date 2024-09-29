Speakers in ‘Tourism Exhibition’ declare Tajikistan as best destination for tourism

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at the First ‘Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition’ (DITE) declared Tajikistan as the best destination for tourism in Central Asia and regional countries including Pakistan.

In the first Dushanbe International Tourism Expo, businessmen and industrialists from Pakistan set up various stalls and participated in various industrial and commercial activities while participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition was attended by the businesses belonging to different sectors including handicrafts, tourism and hospitality from Pakistan and also signed business and agreements with the representatives of Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce.

On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda, Chairman of the Committee of Tourism Development Tajikistan Kamoliddin Muminzod addressed the ceremony.

Addressing the exhibition on this occasion, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda said that innovation is being brought in the tourism sector in Tajikistan, which is the vision of the President of Tajikistan, Imam Ali Rehman.

He said that tourism has a fundamental role in the economy of Tajikistan and is an important part of our livelihood.

He said that currently there are many opportunities in cultural tourism, health and adventure tourism in Tajikistan.

The Chairman of the Committee of Tourism Development Tajikistan Kamoliddin Muminzod said that Tajikistan has mountains, glaciers, rivers and lakes and opportunities for all types of tourism and the government is making innovations in tourism infrastructure.

He said that Dushanbe is the gateway for tourism in Tajikistan and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali is leading us on the Tourism 2030 vision and Tajikistan will become a center for world tourism.

The Chairman said that Tajikistan has an attractive landscape for all kinds of tourism and last year more than one million tourists visited Tajikistan.

He said that tourism has an important contribution in the economy of Tajikistan and the volume of the tourism sector will increase further in the country’s economy.

From September 25 to 27, 2024, the 1st Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE-2024) took place at the “Dushanbe Expo Center”.

This significant event was timed to coincide with World Tourism Day and was initiated by the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the city of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali.

Representatives of more than 16 countries, 20 foreign companies and over 90 domestic companies took part in DITE-2024, which underlines its international importance. The exhibition provided a unique platform to strengthen ties between Tajikistan’s tourism entities, especially those in Dushanbe and its partner cities, while promoting the country’s natural, cultural, and wellness tourism potential.

The organizers express their sincere gratitude to all participants for their active involvement and collaboration. Special recognition is given to the significant contributions of “Somon Travel”, “King Tour”, and “Diyor Travel”, which played key roles in ensuring the event’s success.

The exhibition also featured the International Tourism Forum and B2B meetings, facilitating the signing of new cooperation agreements in the tourism sector. Participants were able to explore the capital’s tourist attractions, including a visit to the “Istiklol Complex”, and took part in a cultural and entertainment program in honor of World Tourism Day.

DITE-2024 marks an important milestone in the development of tourism in Tajikistan, creating new opportunities for attracting foreign tourists, investments, and strengthening international tourism ties.