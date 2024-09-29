Steps taken to control dengue outbreak: KP Health Secy

Peshawar - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adil Shah assured that the provincial Health Department is taking all necessary measures to control the spread of dengue fever in the region. He urged the public to support efforts during the peak dengue season.

The department has distributed 80,000 diagnostic kits to hospitals, 300,000 mosquito nets, and provided 640 liters of insecticide, 1,200 liters of fumigation chemicals, and 11 kg of Temephos to eliminate dengue larvae.

According to recent statistics, 372 active dengue cases have been reported in the province, with 21 patients currently hospitalized. A total of 760 cases have been recorded so far, with 388 patients recovering. Sadly, two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Peshawar and Abbottabad remain the most affected areas, with 218 and 106 cases reported, respectively. The Health Department continues to appeal to the public to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease.