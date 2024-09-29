Tour de Peshawar held to mark World Tourism Day

Peshawar - The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), organized a special “Tour de Peshawar” to mark World Tourism Day. A total of 75 participants, including students, academicians, and influencers, took part in the tour of Peshawar’s historical landmarks.

The participants visited prominent sites such as the Peshawar Museum, Sethi House, Ghantaghar, Mahabat Khan Mosque, Kapoor Haveli, and Qissa Khwani Bazaar, among others. Shahid Khan, chief coordinator of the tour, emphasized that the event aimed to showcase Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as peaceful and tourist-friendly regions.

World Tourism Day has been observed annually since 1980 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to raise awareness of tourism’s global impact. This year’s theme was “Tourism and Peace.”