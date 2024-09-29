Sunday, September 29, 2024
Tributes paid to ex-Afghan president Dr Najibullah

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  Rich tributes were paid to former Afghanistan President Dr. Najibullah on his 29th death anniversary, recalling his services for the well-being of his people. A gathering was organized at Landi Kotal Press Club, Khyber district, attended by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP), Imdad Qazi, Najib Khawarichan, Shakib Khan, and others.

Speakers including Imdad Qazi and Najib Khawarichan highlighted Dr. Najibullah’s life, calling his assassination a dark chapter in history. They noted that Dr. Najibullah worked for the rights and unity of the Pakhtuns and would be remembered for his efforts to achieve peace in the region.

The speakers emphasized that Dr. Najib was killed under an international conspiracy aimed at destabilizing regional peace. They urged the Pakhtun community to distinguish between true friends and deceiving enemies and called upon the youth to follow Dr. Najib’s legacy in restoring peace and stability in Pakhtun society.

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah: 'High-value' target, liberator of southern Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike

It was also mentioned that Dr. Muhammad Najibullah, born in 1947 in Gardiz province, Afghanistan, was killed by the Taliban on September 27, 1996, in Kabul.

