Sunday, September 29, 2024
Winter vegetables must be sown during Sept, Oct

September 29, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to sow winter vegetables during September and October as it is most conducive time for the cultivation. A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that winter vegetables include cauliflower, cabbage, potato, onion, carrot, brinjal, spinach, coriander, peas, radish etc. He said that winter vegetables should be sown in area from where they could get sunlight for at least six hours in a day. Sowing area should be measured properly prior to the cultivation so that fertilizer and seed could be given in appropriate quantity, he said. He further said that vegetables sown under kitchen gardening concept were healthy, inexpensive and free of poisons. Spokesman said, “Vegetables grown under kitchen gardening leave positive impact on health of humans.”

