Women’s cricket empowerment takes center stage at Tareen Cricket Academy

LAHORE - Jahangir Khan Tareen, in a significant push for women’s empowerment through sports, emphasized the crucial role of women’s participation in cricket during his visit to Tareen Cricket Academy in Lodhran. He stressed that cricket not only promote career growth and confidence but also helps break societal barriers when women are involved. “Encouraging women in sports leads to healthier communities and paves the way for a brighter future for the next generation,” Tareen remarked. Ali Khan Tareen, owner of the Multan Sultans, further highlighted the academy’s commitment to grassroots development, particularly for female cricketers. He praised the efforts of players like Sher Bano, Nasreen Ashraf, Sawera Zafer, and Rameen Roshan, who have represented the region in national PCB tournaments, proving the academy’s impact on nurturing talent. “Our focus is now on women’s empowerment,” Ali Tareen said. “The progress of women will drive the overall development of our region. We are dedicated to completing welfare projects in education, health, sports, and women’s advancement. Every facility needed for female athletes will be provided.” To reinforce the academy’s commitment to their growth, Ali Tareen distributed international-standard cricket bats from England to the girls, encouraging them to continue pursuing excellence in the sport.