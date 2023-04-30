Share:

KHANEWAL - District administration seized 10,000 wheat bags hoarded by different middlemen, during raids at Thatha Sadiqabad, near tehsil Jehanian on Satur­day. Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa con­ducted raids and managed to seize 10,000 bags of wheat from different sites.

Middlemen were found purchasing and hoard­ing wheat. The total cost of seized wheat is stated as Rs 39 million. The wheat bags were shifted to Food Procurement Centres.

NO CASE OF MPOX IN KHANEWAL: HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Health Department rejected the presence of any case of Monkeypox (Mpox) in district Khanewal as fake news was circulating in this regard on so­cial media. While holding a press conference at CEO Health Dr Kazim Khan stated, there is not a single case of Mpox. The citizens should not focus on rumour, he stated. However, they should follow precautionary measures. He also informed that separate wards had been identified for the Mpox. According to the World Health Organization, Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover but some get very sick.