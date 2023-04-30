Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two men were shot dead in two separate firing incidents while a 70 year old woman died after being hit by a speeding train in the district, informed sources on Saturday.

According to sources, a man namely Javaid Niazi was shot dead allegedly by his opponents during a marriage ceremony in Miskeenabad on Bahter Road in area of Police Station Wah Saddar. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape from the scene while a heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. The body was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy.

A senior police officer told media that Javaid Niazi was murdered by his opponents over an old enmity. He said a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on. In Chontra, an armed clashed occurred between security guards of Capital Smart City and Afghan private militia of an illegal housing society Blue World City leaving a man dead, said sources. The deceased has been identified as Chaudhry Shohaib alias Sheebi, resident of Dhalyal, whose body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

The battle between two parties took place at Chaach Rawan, a suburb of Chontra. Sources claimed that the management of Capital Smart City (CST) is accusing Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, the top commander of illegal private Afghan militia of Blue World City of killing its security guard to implicate the owner of the CST in a bogus murder case. However, the management of illegal housing society Blue World City lodged complaint with police station Chontra accusing guards of Capital Smart City of gunning down Chaudhry Shohaib. Police are investigating the murder case after accepting application from the heirs of deceased, sources said. In yet another incident, a 70-year-old woman Haleema Begum died after being hit by a speeding train near Railway Bridge in Gulzar Quaid, sources mentioned.

They said that the woman was crossing railway line and could not notice the speeding train and died in the accident. Rescue 1122 moved the body of woman to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. On the other hand, police have arrested 5 suspected killers involved in two separate cases of murders. According to sources, investigators of PS RA Bazaar held two suspected dacoits for the alleged involvement in killing a security guard in parking lot of CSD during a dacoity bid. The police also seized weapons from the possession of detained accused identified as Mohib and Wasi. Similarly, Taxila police have arrested three suspects on charges of killing a man and injuring many others in a deadliest armed attack on a mosque. The detained suspects have been identified as Qurban, Ishtiaq and Mustafa, against whom a case was also registered.