Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the PTI's investigation into audio leaks featuring ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib allegedly demanding a cut in a PTI ticket for PP-137 deal had found the allegation false.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry wrote, “The allegation has been found false after investigation. We request the court to expose real faces behind these leaks”.

Earlier, alleged audio leaks of Najam Saqib with his accomplice Mian Uzair regarding the trade of PTI ticket had made waves on the social media.

Nisar later confirmed that the voice in alleged audio leaks featuring his son Najam Saqib was his son's.

"It is my son's voice in the audio," he had said.

In the first audio talk, Mr Najam could be heard talking to Abuzar Chaddar, PTI candidate from PP-137, wherein he was instructing Mr Chaddar to call on his father Mr Nisar after getting the ticket.

Audio 1 Transcipt

Chaddar: Hello Sir, you efforts have borne fruit.

Najam: Yes, I have been informed. Tell me what you seek now.

Chaddar: We are yet getting the ticket printed as we have got a lot less time.

Najam: Just visit the office to say thanks to father (Saqib Nisar).

Chaddar: Obviously, why not.Najam: Yes, he’ll be in the office by 11 and he has worked very hard.

Chaddar: I was thinking if I should come to meet Mr Nisar directly or I should come after submitting the ticket.

Najam: Do whatever you will, but make sure you meet father today.

Chaddar: Obviously, I’ll visit him today.

Najam: Ok, get the ticket printed, send the picture, and then visit.

In the other audio leak, Mr Najam could be heard talking to another aide Mian Uzair arguing over his share in the same ticket arranged for Mr Chaddar.

Audio 2 Transcript

Najam: Check Whatsapp

Uzair: Has Abuzar sent you this?

Najam: Dear, I’m a lawyer too.

Uzair: Tell if Abuzar sent you this or you have received it directly?

Najam: I can get it directly, it’s necessary that Abuzar will send me everything.

Uzair: You want me to bypass him?

Najam: Do it if you want to, but I have received it from him.

Uzair: Okay

Najam: So who got the job done... No one else has done it.

Uzair: Okay good then.

Najam: What's the scene now?

Uzair: I will talk, okay?

Najam: What do you mean by you'll talk about it? It was done and decided.

Uzair: Let me call and tell them to deliver the goods to me.

Najam: Not only deliver the goods. Don't take less than 120 or else I'll break your legs.

Uzair: You are again saying such things .... on the phone.

Najam: Uzair, I don't have any issue with that. Don't take less than 120 from him.

Uzair: okay

Najam: I'm telling you that I'm not joking. This is a big deal Uzair.

Uzair: Brother I have given my word. I am not...

Najam: You become a ... become a ... for me. Or I will not even talk to you.

Uzair: Okay then, I'll do it.

Najam: Or else I will deal with him directly. What else can I do other than that?

Uzair: Say it directly, it's better.

Najam: He is coming to the office after submitting the ticket. You also come if you want to.

Uzair: Okay.