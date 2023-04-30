Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust is a national welfare organisation which has been providing voluntary services in the field of health care and education in Lahore for the past 37 years. A seminar was organized in Islamabad to highlight its ongoing projects and the performance of the last year.

A number of well-wishers of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust, civil society members and media persons participated in the seminar. Trustee and general secretary of the trust, Khalid Mahmood Rasool explained the main objectives of the Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust and its constituent institutions and briefed the audience about its activities.

He said that all institutions of the trust provide quality health care and education services at very low cost and free to deserving people. A 48-bed hospital, a boys’ high school, a girls’ high school, a junior school and a religious seminary are working under the trust. Last year, more than 160,000 patients were treated and cared for through the trust and about two and a half thousand students are studying in educational institutions.

He also outlined expansion plans of the services of these institutions, further capacity building and technology up gradation in the future. He informed the audience that the scope of services of the trust, established in the memory of the national hero Chaudhry Rahmat Ali, shall be expanded to other areas and cities so as to provide subsidised and free health care and education services to more and more deserving sections of the population.

On this occasion, prominent scholar Yusuf Aziz, who is also president of Pakistan National Movement which was established in the memory of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali, highlighted Chaudhry Rahmat Ali’s vision and his role in the movement of Pakistan which are not well known to the general public? He explained from historical references that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali’s role in Pakistan Movement was recognized and appreciated by all nation and scholars abroad. He explained with authentic references that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali was a shining star of Pakistan Movement., and there is a need to do more academic research on his role in Pakistan Movement. Co-host of the event, Dr Safdar Ali Sohail in his address emphasised that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Trust is doing proud services in the field of health and education. There is a need to promote these services in a coordinated manner and extend their scope to more areas so that more and more needy people can benefit from these services.