Share:

peshawar - Justice Musarrat hilali, the Chief Justice of the peshawar high Court, visited the District Judiciary of Charsadda on saturday, accompanied by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice syed Muhammad attique shah, and Justice shahid Khan. Upon arriving at the Judicial Complex, District and sessions Judge Sofia Waqar Khattak and her staff, Members of the Kp Bar and pakistan Bar Councils, and the presidents and their cabinet members of the District Bar and Tehsil Bar associations Charsadda warmly welcomed Justice hilali. after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected District Bar association in Charsadda, the Chief Justice inaugurated the newly established library for the legal community.

In her presentation to the bar, she emphasized the importance of their role in the legal system and stated that justice could not be administered without their support and cooperation. Justice hilali visited the various branches of the judicial complex, including the copying branch, the women’s facilitation desk, the virtual court, the institution branch, and the confidential branch, where she was briefed by District & sessions Judge Charsadda. she expressed appreciation for the amenities being offered to the litigant public and ordered that citizens be assisted on a priority basis. Later, she presided over a meeting of judicial officers, expressing gratitude for the work done by the district judiciary. she emphasized that every judge is a unique member of a vast family and that everyone must work together to provide prompt, affordable, and effective justice to the province’s litigants