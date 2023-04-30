Share:

LAHORE - Commis­sioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randha­wa directed all deputy commissioners on Saturday to personally monitor dis­tribution of gunny bags and the wheat procurement process. According to of­ficial sources here, the commissioner said that circuit houses in districts should be turned into business model, as there was a lot of potential. He said that all facilities should be ensured at the public offices to serve people in the best manner. Randhawa said that all districts should apprise his office about planning to install solar system at the government buildings. He said there would be no compromise on revenue recovery, as it was a method to check performance of assistant commission­ers. He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of sugar in market at the government rate.