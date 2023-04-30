Share:

HYDERABAD-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad arrested an Afghan national on Saturday during an operation in Tando Jam, who was involved in fund-raising and providing financial support to a proscribed organization. According to a CTD spokesperson, the apprehended accused identified as Azizullah Pathan who is an Afghan national and had been living illegally as a Pakistani citizen for many years. He had been collecting money in the name of donations for the terrorists. The CTD officials recovered the donated money and receipts from his possession. A case has been registered against him and further investigations have been started.

Meanwhile, A sessions court was moved against the illegal detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

As per details, the plea was filed by Faisal Amin Gandapur through PTI Sukkur President Advocate Zaheer Babar in the session court.

The plea stated that no case is registered against the PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in Sindh and the additional sessions judge has granted protective bail to the PTI leader but he is still not released. The court was requested to release the PTI leader as he is still in illegal detention despite the court orders. Earlier, the administration of Sukkur Central Jail refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite his protective bail.

Sukkur Central Jail’s administration refused said that the accused politician was wanted by Punjab police in different cases.