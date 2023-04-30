Share:

In 2022, political crises erupted in Pakistan when the opposition parties united and submitted a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government in the National Assembly. This resulted in a series of political crises across the country, both nationally and provincially. Pakistan is facing numerous sources of internal and external conflicts, including extremism and intolerance towards diversity and dissent, fueled by a narrow view of Pakistan’s national identity. This is threatening the country’s social cohesion and stability.

On November 3rd, 2022, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was attacked in an assassination attempt by an unknown powerful party. The struggle for power in Pakistan continued into 2023. While the incumbent government did not comply with Khan’s demand for early elections, country-wide elections are constitutionally mandated to be held by October this year.

These crises pose a significant threat to Pakistan’s social cohesion and stability and must be addressed through concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

MUKHTIAR MAITLO,

Lahore.