Share:

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon paid a surprise visit to the Municipal Corporation Office and inspected the issuance of free certificates to the public. Persons present on the occasion of the visit thanked DC for the free issuance of different certificates. In their briefing, the officials of Municipal Corporation informed that from April 10 to April 28, 2023, the corporation has issued 1600 Birth certificates, 200 Residence Certificates, 49 Death Certificates, 70 Marriage Certificates and 70 Divorce Certificates free of charge. He said that in one-month period, citizens have lodged 29 different complaints out of which ten complaints are resolved while work on the remaining complaints is in progress.