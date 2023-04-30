Share:

CHITRAL - The Mastuj Bridge is a crucial land connection to the Upper Chitral district, but it is currently in a very dilapidated condition. Last year, a flood-damaged a portion of the bridge, causing significant harm to the foundation and pillars. As a result, the road to Mastuj and nearby areas such as Gilgal, Brughal, and Yarkhun was closed.

The National Highway Authority began construction on the Boni Mastooj road last year but failed to complete it. The road’s bad condition and roughness cause significant suffering for residents and passers-by, as they are exposed to mud and dust, leading to various diseases.

The Chitral Development Moment (CDM), a volunteer organization advocating for road construction in Chitral, has been raising the issue of these roads’ construction. Inayatullah Aseer, a senior member of CDM, believes that building a road beyond Mastuj to Central Asian states will not only restore connectivity but also transform the region’s fate by promoting tourism and culture. He noted that the Brughal route is only 200 km from Chitral to Tajikistan and was once part of the Silk Route. Liaquat Ali, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed disappointment at the unfinished work on the Mastuj road.

He regretted that the NHA contractor had removed the strong blacktopping done by the Chinese company, turning the paved road unpaved by raking the coal tar. Mohammad Ashraf, a driver, stated that he frequently travels on the road and noted that the contractor had ruined the previously well-constructed road. Syed Burhan Shah Advocate, another senior member of CDM, highlighted the difficulties faced by the 200 villages beyond the Mastooj Bridge. The bridge connects Chitral to Brughal, Gilgit Baltistan, Wakhan, and Tajikistan. Hundreds of vehicles pass through it daily, but the bridge’s bad condition and flood damage threaten to destroy Upper Chitral.