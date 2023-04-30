Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the PTI over violating the Election code of conduct.

“It is necessary to seek the permission of the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas,” read the notice. Subsequently, the electoral watchdog directed the PTI to call off its May 1 rally.

PTI's Reaction

PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry demanded the ECP to revoke its notice by saying, “The notice is illegal”.

Taking to Twitter, he said the party was writing to the ECP to revoke its notice adding that the rally must be allowed to continue according to the schedule. “ECP’s actions prove that it is biased,” he added.

He went on to say that the ECP contended that the PTI could not hold a rally on Labour Day. “Socio-political parties stage rallies to show solidarity with labourers and it is surprising to see us barred from holding the rally on May 1,” he added.

Mr Chaudhry claimed that the ECP wanted to do everything but hold elections. “Where does the ECP want the country to head,” he asked.