Attock - Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that complete eradication of dengue virus is the top priority of the government. While presiding over a meeting, he said that the dengue mosquito is dangerous and deadly to human and it is mandatory that all government, semi-government, private institutions and people must play role in this regard.

He directed all officers to improve their performance in regard of anti-dengue campaign. CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail and the officers of the health department briefed the participants regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The participants were apprised that steps are being taken to eradicate dengue throughout the district and all the departments are playing their special role in this regard and a campaign for public awareness is also in progress