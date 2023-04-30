Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) marked a significant milestone when they performed the first open-heart surgery on a 5-year-old girl, Zainab. The successful surgery was a testament to the immense trust that the people of Pakistan have in the Director of SIUT, Prof Adib Rizvi, and his team. Zainab was diagnosed with a hole in her heart, which allowed blood to mix and increase blood flow to the lungs. She suffered frequent chest infections due to the condition. A team of 9 doctors, 2 perfusionists (who run the heart-lung machine), and 8 nurses worked tirelessly to ensure the safe and successful surgery and post-operative care of the child.

The procedure was performed in SIUT’s Cardiac Operation Theatre, and Zainab made a remarkable recovery, being able to come off the ventilator within three hours. She has since made an excellent recovery and was discharged from the hospital on Friday (yesterday). SIUT’s Director Prof Adib Rizvi credits the success of the surgery to the hard work and dedication of his team of medical professionals. He also highlighted the importance of expanding and adding newer facilities and specialties to cater to the complex healthcare demands of the people of the country.

SIUT’s patient-centric approach and commitment to providing free, high-quality care with dignity and compassion have been essential in achieving this goal. To perform the first open-heart surgery at SIUT, a team of cardiologists and support staff established the Paediatric Cardiology Department, with the aim of providing a new service and developing protocols and processes to make the new division comparable to any international unit dealing with paediatric and congenital heart disease.

Prof Rizvi’s vision has always been to develop the SIUT Children and Cardiac Hospital. From transforming an 8-bedded ward into an Institute of Urology and Transplantation to the Centre for Robotic Surgery especiality, SIUT continues to expand and improve its facilities and services, making quality healthcare accessible to all.