Share:

At least five people were killed due to torrential rains in different parts of the Balochistan province, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.

Two people were killed in Khuzdar, two in Machh and Lasbela and one was killed in Ketch in rain-related incidents.

According to PDMA officials, under the influence of a powerful weather system, several mud houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjgur while parts of Bolan Panjra Bridge and Sonari Bridge were swept away by the Kohlu floodwaters due to recent rains.

The PDMA said that the work of repairing the bridges and restoring traffic was underway at both places. Both the main national highways connecting Balochistan with Sindh were closed after torrential rains in Chaman, Pashin, Mastung, Daki, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Awaran and Naseerabad flooded the streams and nullahs.

Traffic was suspended in Bolan area when alternate route of Panjara Bridge was washed away. The Quetta-Karachi Highway near Lasbela was also washed away in the flood torrents. The alternative route of traffic to Karachi was affected while the Quetta-Sabi Highway was closed for all types of traffic.

According to officials, after heavy rains and hailstorm in Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran border areas of Balochistan, damages have been reported in many areas including Kech, Turbat, Mand and Balu.

Officials said that traffic was stopped due to damage to the alternative route of the Hub stream as a result of high water flow last night. The PDMA said that a rain-giving system was developing over Mount Sulaiman and Kherthar Ranges, which was likely to have a major impact on Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab border.

According to PDMA, rain with strong winds, gales and thundershowers were also expected after Sunday afternoon.