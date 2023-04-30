Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Sunday the country was being ruled by a government that deemed itself rightful to defect from the democracy and the constitution.

In a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas, he said the PTI was struggling for the supremacy of the constitution and democratic values in the country adding that the basic right to vote and public mandate made the foundation of a democracy. “People empower leaders to make policies,” he added.

The meeting, held at Mr Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, underscored the exchange of thoughts on matters of mutual interest, PTI’s political philosophy, human rights violations in Pakistan, and the effects of the government’s unconstitutional actions on the country’s democracy. Mr Grannas highlighted the effects of human rights violations on the GSP+ status of a country.

Mr Khan said people were being deprived of the right to vote adding that interim governments were ruling in Punjab and KP despite elapsing 90 days after the dissolution of both assemblies. “It is compounding political crisis in the country,” he added.

He went on to say that the political crisis was causing an unimaginable loss to the country’s economy. “Sedition cases are being lodged against those stressing peaceful protest, election campaign, and freedom of expression,” he added.

The former PM drew Mr Grannas’ attention to address the human rights violations saying grave human rights violations and attacks on democracy demanded international attention. “We welcome voices being raised against such acts,” he added.

Mr Grannas said he wanted democracy to prevail in the country for its progress adding the basic human rights and democratic values were important for the development of the country. “Human rights status of a country directly impacts the GSP+ plus status of a country,” he added.