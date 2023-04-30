Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has ended the three weeks delay and restored the previous passport delivery times. According to media reports, the Director General Immigration and passport issued the order regarding the restoration of previous passport delivery times.

According to the notification, the delivery time of normal fee passport has been reduced from one month to 10 days. The Urgent passport delivery time was 10 days but now it has been reduced to 4 days whereas the fast track passport can now be delivered in 2 days instead of 5 days. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to set up passport counters at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centers to facilitate the applicants.