Imports will increase at higher level as compared to March.

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of Finance has warned that inflation would further increase in the months to come and it is expected to remain in the range of 36-38 percent in the outgoing month of April.

“Headline inflation (CPI) is expected to remain at elevated level in the months to come. Its key drivers are food and energy price hikes.

Further, currency depreciation and rising administered prices have contributed to jack up overall price level,” the ministry noted in its monthly report April 2023. It stated that although global commodity prices are showing downward trend, however, are still on higher side compared to the pre-pandemic level.

“A slow recovery from flood led damages have caused supply of essential crops to remain short of domestic requirements consequently intensified the inflation. Although, SBP is enacting contractionary monetary policy but inflationary expectations are not settling down”. The inflation is expected to remain in the range of 36-38 percent for April, 2023. The federal government, in liaison with provincial governments, is closely monitoring the demand supply gap of essential items and taking necessary measures to ease out inflationary pressures. The inflation had recorded at 35.4 percent in last month (March).

The ministry has noted that Pakistan’s economy is still facing significant challenges characterized by high inflation and a slowdown in economic activity. Nonetheless, some positive signals appear as a result of the government’s stabilization policies. For instance, the current account of the BOP turned into a surplus. This might improve the external financing constraint, contribute to more exchange rate stability, and promote confidence in the economy. Further, successful completion of IMF programme will pave the way to attract more capital inflows, further stabilization in exchange rate and alleviating the inflationary pressures.

The report has projected that current account deficit would be curtailed in the outgoing month of April. Remittances increased by 27 percent on monthly to $2.5 billion in March 2023 as compared to $1.99 billion in February 2023, due to improved situation after exchange rate adjustments, Ramazan and Eid factor played an instrumental role to attract higher proceeds.

All above favorable factors have been translated in current account which turned to surplus of S654 million in the month of March, this is the level observed after November 2020. For the month of April, it is expected that imports will increase somewhat at higher level as compared to March due to government decision for some relaxation in pro-growth imports, to stimulate domestic economic activities. However, remittances will remain at same level as observed in March.

Amidst unprecedented challenges due to domestic and global economic situation, fiscal consolidation efforts are on track.

The objective is not only to create much needed fiscal buffers but also to restore macroeconomic stability.

The effective implementation of consolidation measures contributed to a sharp an increase in revenues from both tax and non-tax collection while containing overall spending growth due to a large drop in non-markup expenditures. Despite improvement, risks to the fiscal sector still persist. Such as the FBR tax collection although growing at 18 percent, however, it remained below the target set for the first nine months of the current fiscal year owing to a slowdown in domestic economic activity and import compression.

On the expenditure side, inspite of reducing non-markup spending, higher policy rates both at the domestic and global levels have attributed to higher markup payment. Under these circumstances, the government has a daunting task to follow effective revenue mobilization and cautious expenditure management strategy to end the current fiscal year with a substantial decline in fiscal deficit as compared to last year.