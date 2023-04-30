Share:

PML(N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in Lahore on Sunday.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the political and economic situation of the country and matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the present government is taking measures to resolve all issues including strengthening the country's economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the present government should get the opportunity to work with complete focus keeping in view the challenges being faced by the country.