ISLAMABAD-Gwadar Port is in dire need of a cold storage facility to protect fish catch from decay. As a highly perishable commodity, fish need rapid processing because their quality declines if not properly stored,” said Ahmad Nadeem, Director of Marine Fisheries Lasbela, Balochistan, while talking to WealthPK.

“Gwadar has a thriving fishing industry that provides employment opportunities and contributes to the local economy. However, to ensure the quality and safety of fish catch, it is essential to have proper storage facilities. Fish, a very delicate protein item, putrefy very quickly if not iced or frozen as soon as possible,” Nadeem said. Fish can spoil quickly if not kept between 0 and 5°C, leading to significant loss of revenue for fishermen and the local economy.

According to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), approximately 90% of the fish consumed in Pakistan is unsafe for human intake. Pakistan exports about 10% of domestically caught fish, while the quality of the remaining catch deteriorates as fishermen lack proper resources to store their catch. “There are 30 small and large-scale stations in Balochistan for the sale and purchase of fish. Ten of them are major and the remaining ones minor stations. Fishermen visit these stations to sell their catch. Since fish processing is outdated in Pakistan, the quality of much of the catch deteriorates. As a result, fishermen do not get the due return matching their labour,” said the director of Marine Fisheries Lasbela.

“A cold storage facility can help fishermen to store their catch for longer periods and sell it at a higher price. Gwadar is generally warm throughout the year, making it difficult to keep fish fresh without proper storage facilities. Also, the fishing industry primarily relies on exporting fish to other countries, which requires proper storage and transportation facilities to ensure that the fish remains fresh during transit,” he added. As per reports, Haixintian Pelagic Fishery Overseas Base Company from China is constructing cold storage and other facilities in Gwadar. This project, Nadeem said, will benefit much the Gwadar fishing industry by ensuring the catch quality, and in turn help increase revenue for the local economy.