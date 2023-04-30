Share:

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has clarified that the social media reports about allotment of plots to the government officers far below the market rates are unsubstantiated. The HDA’s spokesman said in a statement issued here on Saturday that some elements have been maligning the Planning and Development Control wing of the HDA with regard to the allotment of plots in Gulshan-e-Quaid Housing Scheme in Kohsar.

“They want to sully the reputation of an important government department,” he emphasized, warning that such a mudslinging campaign was tantamount to blackmailing. He said before the incumbent Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, took the charge a proposal to allot the plots in Gulshan-e-Quaid housing scheme was under consideration. He added that the said proposal was even given a provisional approval during the stint of former DG HDA Muhammad Sohail Khan. However, he said, the existing DG on July 29, 2022, soon after taking

charge issued an office order and cancelled the provisional revised layout plan of that housing scheme.

“The proposal for allotment of plots in Gulshan-e-Quaid to the employees of HDA and the employees of allied and facilitating departments, which was processed provisionally, subject to approval from the competent authority, is hereby cancelled,” reads the office order. It further stated that the amount for booking the plots deposited by the officials should be refunded.

The DG had directed the concerned officials of the HDA that the plots in Gulshan-e-Quaid should be alloted in accordance with the original layout plan keeping in mind that the market price was charged in order to benefit the authority.